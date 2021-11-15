You can't predict future stock prices and there's no guarantee that stocks will rise if you wait for any timespan. Even if the stock market in general will continue to rise over long time periods, there's no guarantee that a specific stock will do so. And note that people usually are not willing to wait indefinitely, simply because they won't live forever.

So it's often better to cut your losses instead of waiting while the stock sinks even further, even more so if you need the money to cover current expenses.

In the end it all depends on your expectation of future stock prices and your personal financial situation.