I'm totally new in stock and I dont get how some people not winning stock. If you decide whenever you want to sell your stock, then why dont wait for long period of time (months or years) and wait for opportunity to sell when the stock price is high enough than your stock price and earn profit?
Does buying stock have time duration that automatically sell after the period end? If not, how are people losing to stock?
You can't predict future stock prices and there's no guarantee that stocks will rise if you wait for any timespan. Even if the stock market in general will continue to rise over long time periods, there's no guarantee that a specific stock will do so. And note that people usually are not willing to wait indefinitely, simply because they won't live forever.
So it's often better to cut your losses instead of waiting while the stock sinks even further, even more so if you need the money to cover current expenses.
In the end it all depends on your expectation of future stock prices and your personal financial situation.