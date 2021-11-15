I do some financial modeling (3F - "Income Statement", "Cash Flow Statement", "Balance Sheet") for a future company, I do it by months. In January my "Net Income" (and thus starting point in "Cash Flow Statement") is positive (I sold something), but check is not received in this month, so the "Change in Accounts Receivable" is huge and negative and thus the "Net Cash Flow" for this period is negative. But "Retained earnings" are positive for this month (they come directly from "Net Income")! In February my "Net Income" and "Cash Flow" are negative and I need to cover them so I won't have a cash gap. Please tell me, how can I move money from Retained Earnings (they are positive in February) to cover this gap? Thank you.