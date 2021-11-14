Let's say the following are all true:

You mailed your tax return on time, and tracking showed it was received

The IRS has not processed it yet, but your state already has

There was no refund due (so the "Where's my refund" tool is a non-starter)

You paid your taxes on time separately from the return (so no enclosed check, etc. to verify bank transaction)

You therefore have no way to verify if your tax return is in the IRS's queue at all

You don't have a copy of your signed return

You eventually discover an error on your tax return (which may explain the delay on their end)

The difference is not large, and therefore you're happy to pay any monetary penalties for waiting longer if that would avoid confusion

You want to file an amended return

In that case, when should you amend your return, and what (if anything) should you do to guard against the IRS potentially claiming you never filed the original return? Is it better to wait as long as you can for the IRS to process everything, or is it better to amend as soon as you know your return needs amending? What happens if the IRS thinks you didn't file the original return, and you don't have a copy of the signed return?