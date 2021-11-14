0

Let's say I sold a drone that I paid $10,000 for a year ago for $5,000 on eBay and that the buyer pays via a credit card. Starting in 2022 you're supposed to get a Form 1099-K whenever you make credit card sales > $600.

Since I sold it for a loss I shouldn't have to pay taxes. I guess I could report it as a loss on a Schedule C but if I sell a bunch of things for a loss for three years it'll be classified as a hobby vs a business and I'll be taxed higher, as I understand it.

I mean, I'm thinking I shouldn't be taxed on that income at all since it's a straight up loss or is my line of thinking completely wrong?

And what if I sell something for someone else? Like let's say the drone I sold for $5k wasn't mine but my friends and I was just selling it for them to help them out. If I'm not seeing any of the profits why should I have to pay the taxes?

