It's a scam. Ask yourself why someone you've never met would trust you with $19,000. Also, why is the 'wi-fi' on the 'cruise ship' good enough to send you emails or whatever, but not good enough for him to do his own banking.

There has to be an excuse why the scammer asks someone they don't know/have never met to handle money for them, rather than do it themselves like normal people do. Being on an oil rig is a common one; a cruise ship is another. Gaping holes in the story help the scammers to weed out people who might be suspicious.

Sending a check, which you must then pass on via a non-reversible payment method is the clincher. What will happen is that you will deposit the check, which may seem to 'clear', then you transfer the funds as the guy asks, and after a shorter or longer time, your bank bounces the check so you are out all the money you sent, and if that was more than you had in your account, you now owe the bank. The bank could bounce the check because it is fake, or drawn on a hi-jacked account, or stolen, or non-valid in some other way.

The least bad thing that can happen is you lose money, but you could get in trouble with law enforcement for money laundering (what were those 'transfers'?), or involvement in fraud. Paris is hundreds of miles inland; you can't sail a cruise ship from there to Greece. You should report all this to your bank.