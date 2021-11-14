If someone transfers money from Google play/ iTune store to their bank account (which takes 1-3 business days) and the account is deactivated when the transaction is pending (due to e.g. scam report), would the money transferred still arrive at the bank account?

If the money still arrives at the bank account: would Google or Apple be able to ask the money back or find out which bank account the money is transferred to?

In the case of gift card scam (in which victims are told to go to offline shop to buy gift card), if the money that was used to buy gift card has not yet been booked from the bank account of the victim (since that also would take 1 business day), would it still be possible in some way for the money to arrive at the scammer's bank account? (It is odd if it is still possible because that would be like Google/ Apple/ the merchant selling the gift card are paying the scammer in advance before they even get the money, which does not really make sense.)