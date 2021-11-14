There are companies out there paying dividends of fractions of a percent. Why do they bother doing that? There isn’t much an investor can do with a yield of 0.1%, even if their holdings in the company are fairly large.
In the case of NVIDIA, the company had a dividend yield of 2.6% in 2012. It doubled its cash dividend payments by 2021. However, its dividend yield is now 0.05% because its stock price has increased far more than its dividend has.
As for 0.1% being useless, I would tend to agree, although 0.1% is higher than the average savings account rate in the United States.
Why hasn't NVIDIA eliminated its dividend? For longtime shareholders, the dividend yield is still substantial if calculated based on their initial investment.
Good point re: longtime shareholders potentially still getting significant yield– cph211735 mins ago