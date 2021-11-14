In the case of NVIDIA, the company had a dividend yield of 2.6% in 2012. It doubled its cash dividend payments by 2021. However, its dividend yield is now 0.05% because its stock price has increased far more than its dividend has.

As for 0.1% being useless, I would tend to agree, although 0.1% is higher than the average savings account rate in the United States.

Why hasn't NVIDIA eliminated its dividend? For longtime shareholders, the dividend yield is still substantial if calculated based on their initial investment.