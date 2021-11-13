I'm trying to gauge the true change in value of a 403b account.

When looking at the return or yield percentages reported in the 403b account page, are these numbers based on including contributions over a period of time as an increase or decrease in value? Or are returns calculated and measured separately from all personal employee and employer-matched employee contributions?

My concern is based on an investment reporting, say, a 5% return (or whatever positive or negative value), and whether that number is including what I have added to the account over the reported time period. The fund management companies with whom I have accounts do not provide details on how said summary calculations are derived, nor are there means provided to obtain balance and market details for said accounts at time intervals when funds are contributed.