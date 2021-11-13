0

The below applies to a US company

I have started at a company where I have received stock that has a 1 year cliff and a 4 year vesting schedule. I earlier exercised my stock and filled out a 83b form. Two months after I started, the company will raise money valuing the company over 50M.

Timeline:

  • t0: early exercise shares that are unvested (FMV of company is 20M)

  • t1 (3 months from t0): company raises money at 100M

  • t2 (12 months from t0): 1/4 of stock vests

The first question, will the QSBS tax reduction apply to all the stock I early exercised despite the fact it was not yet vested? If not, will the reduction apply to the stock when it vests? It is unclear if the " issuance of such stock" applies to when I early exercied or when the stock will vest.

