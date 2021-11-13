If it's a traditional pension scheme, then the money you pay in is automatically deducted from your salary every month. Most employees in the UK are on PAYE (Pay As You Earn), where the employer also takes the tax out of your pay on behalf of the tax man. If so, then when calculating your income tax, the money you pay into your pension is not counted as taxable income. So the tax doesn't actually need to be claimed back - it was never taken in the first place.

Your employer's contribution is paid by your employer out of the company's own funds. For you, it's free money. That's why it is rarely a good idea to turn down an employer's pension scheme. They now have to pay some contribution by law. But many companies pay more than the legal minimum. It's a perk that attracts employees.

Some companies offer a "salary sacrifice" pension scheme. This is a bit more complicated, but it's a trick to reduce the tax bill. You sign a form agreeing to take a pay cut. In return, your employer agrees to make all the payments into your pension out of the company's funds.

The effect on your take-home pay and on income tax remains much the same. But your employer has to pay employer's National Insurance based on your salary. By taking a pay cut, your employer pays less NI. Most employers will split their gain between themselves and the employees.

All the money you pay into an approved pension scheme is free of income tax. If you're on PAYE, then you never pay the tax on pension contributions. For personal pensions, your pension company can claim back the tax you paid, and add it to your pension fund.

When you retire and take your pension, it is counted as taxable income. Because of the way tax is tiered, if you take your pension at a sensible rate, you will probably end up paying less tax than if you'd just kept the money and put it into some kind of investment account. If you're worried about minimising your overall tax, you need to speak to a financial adviser, as it can get complicated.

In particular, taking a lump sum out of your pension fund, beyond the 25% you're allowed to have, can leave you paying a huge tax bill.