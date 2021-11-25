I live in Rwanda, an African country that is constantly being claimed as a "quickly developing country" by multiple sources to the point of even being compared to Singapore. However, the country's currency, the Rwandan franc has been slowly but surely depreciating ever since I was born. And also, the prices of normal, daily items have also been going up ever since. Frankly, I'm desperately confused. Is there any logical explanation?

Articles that say that Rwanda is developing:

You can see a whole load of articles saying exactly this if you Google it.