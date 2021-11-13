0

I came across following statement regarding Indian debt funds:

The RBI announced retracting ₹2 lakh crore of banking funds through a 14-day reverse-repo operation in January 2021. Effectively, banks were told to take money out of the debt market and park the surplus with the RBI. This sell-off in the debt market resulted in a fall in bond prices and hence a rise in the yields.

I know reverse repo rate is interest paid by RBI to banks. But what does it mean by "retracting ₹2 lakh crore of banking funds through a 14-day reverse-repo operation"? Why does it mean telling banks “to take money out of the debt market and park the surplus with the RBI"?

Improve this question

Your Answer

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.