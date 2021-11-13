I came across following statement regarding Indian debt funds:

The RBI announced retracting ₹2 lakh crore of banking funds through a 14-day reverse-repo operation in January 2021. Effectively, banks were told to take money out of the debt market and park the surplus with the RBI. This sell-off in the debt market resulted in a fall in bond prices and hence a rise in the yields.

I know reverse repo rate is interest paid by RBI to banks. But what does it mean by "retracting ₹2 lakh crore of banking funds through a 14-day reverse-repo operation"? Why does it mean telling banks “to take money out of the debt market and park the surplus with the RBI"?