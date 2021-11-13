I don't find any difference other than the amount/valuation.
Isn't the "Column 7 Other Managers" different?
Why not just combine them into one row?
How do you combine 1 with 2? 1.5?
Question 48
Q: What do I list in Column 7, "Other Managers"?
A: Column 7 is one of the places where you identify another reporting
manager with whom you share investment discretion if that manager also
meets the $100 million filing threshold. You create a numbered list of
such other managers on the Summary Page. Column 7 is the place where
you enter the number assigned to each manager (i.e., 1 or 2 if you are
reporting on behalf of two other managers). This designation
identifies the securities on your Form 13F that are linked to the
other manager.
If a manager with whom you share investment discretion does not meet
the $100 million filing threshold, you merely aggregate that manager's
Section 13(f) securities on your filing. Do not list the other
manager's positions separately, or refer to the other manager in
Column 7.
https://www.sec.gov/divisions/investment/13ffaq.htm