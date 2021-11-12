Given that I'm on Windows 7 and don't have any "budgeting software", I'm wondering what's an expedient way to download my brokerage transactions and positions from Fidelity?

My goal is to keep out of the implementation details, and also not have a long effort getting software installed and configured. I presume there are paid and free money management software tools that might work. That's more than I need, but might need to go there. I'd rather have a smaller tool dedicated to just downloading OFX, but I haven't found one that "just works" with Fidelity. I tried a money management tool called kmymoney, but that has a bug, where it says it can't find any accounts, even though it authenticates to Fidelity ok.

The solution requires that I do not hand over my credentials to a third party.