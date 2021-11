I have 3 questions:

1- Where can I find the historical data of stocks and cryptocurrencies, etc. as .CSV file for free?

2- Where can I get online data of stocks/cryptocurrencies for free? I mean a free API that I can get data from it in real-time and use it in my application/software.

3- Is web scraping/crawling to grab online/offline such data from the websites illegal in the US?