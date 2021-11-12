Back in 2020 I had some stocks that used to be SPACs and watched their value plummet over a span of a few days as the initial investors were allowed to sell, because their initial required holding period had expired. I can't remember if the investors in question were those who invested before the SPAC, or the original funders of the SPAC itself.

Anyways, I have 2 questions regarding this:

Is there a general rule for when this sell-off date comes for original investors in SPACs, or do you have to look it up somewhere (and where would this be looked up). Does this rule apply to companies that went public via standard IPO.

In this specific case I'm thinking about whether Ford has restrictions as to when it can sell its stake in Rivian (at which point I'm betting they will kill Rivian in the marketplace). I'm also wondering about this date for SPAC IVAN, which is taking SES public.