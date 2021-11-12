In some countries, a company must at least has 2 board members to be registered. What about the US? What type of companies can be registered with only 1 person in the US?
There are different types depending on whether you're interested in liability, tax treatment, etc. A sole proprietorship is the simplest but you can also have single-member LLCs and corporations. Voting to close as "needs focus".– D Stanley51 mins ago
a one member sole proprietorship (LLC) Limited Liability Company can be registered in the US. Reference