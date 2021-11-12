0

In some countries, a company must at least has 2 board members to be registered. What about the US? What type of companies can be registered with only 1 person in the US?

Improve this question
New contributor
WDR is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.
1
  • There are different types depending on whether you're interested in liability, tax treatment, etc. A sole proprietorship is the simplest but you can also have single-member LLCs and corporations. Voting to close as "needs focus".
    – D Stanley
    51 mins ago
0

a one member sole proprietorship (LLC) Limited Liability Company can be registered in the US. Reference

Improve this answer

Your Answer

WDR is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Not the answer you're looking for? Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.