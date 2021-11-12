I am trying to understand why stocks go up and down. I've seen answers here in the forum and most of them talk about demand and supply.

My questions Are:

Can we know the demand and supply from news? Can we predict stocks next day price using news? I've seen some research articles that said that it's possible, but is it realistic/precise (of course won't be 100%)? Simply, if I want to predict the next day, week, etc. price, what are the points that I need to look into? can we enumerate them?

I am a masters student, and I want to build a course project to predict stocks prices using the news. Almost I don't know anything about stocks, but I feel this is an interesting topic.