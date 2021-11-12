okay so this "sugar daddy" wanted me to send him my cashapp tag(username) so he could put me on his payroll, and he said that I would then need to verify my bitcoin and to pay a small fee of 70$ so the payment roll verification can complete and that it is not a cashapp clearance. I m very skeptical about this, I asked him why I needed a bitcoin if I do not plan on using it, and he said because "you are gonna use it to complete your verification" and then tells me how I need to add the 70$ to my account then purchase bitcoin