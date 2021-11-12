0

A "sugar daddy" requested that I send him my Cash App tag (username) so that he could put me on his payroll. He told me that I would then need to verify my bitcoin and pay a small fee of $70 so that the payment roll verification can be completed and that it is not a Cash App clearance.

I am very skeptical about this. I asked him why I needed bitcoin if I do not plan on using it, and he replied "[because] you are gonna use it to complete your verification" and then told me how I need to add the $70 to my account and then purchase bitcoin.

Improve this question
New contributor
Mama hen is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.
2

Your Answer

Mama hen is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.