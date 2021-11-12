A "sugar daddy" requested that I send him my Cash App tag (username) so that he could put me on his payroll. He told me that I would then need to verify my bitcoin and pay a small fee of $70 so that the payment roll verification can be completed and that it is not a Cash App clearance.

I am very skeptical about this. I asked him why I needed bitcoin if I do not plan on using it, and he replied "[because] you are gonna use it to complete your verification" and then told me how I need to add the $70 to my account and then purchase bitcoin.