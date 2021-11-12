0

In Apple's 2019 Form 10-K filing on EDGAR, I see this:

AAPL 2019 Form 10-K filing information on EDGAR

What is the difference between "Filing Date" and "Accepted" date?

In some filings, the "Filing Date" and "Accepted" date are the same, while in others, the dates are different.

Improve this question

Your Answer

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.