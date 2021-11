I am completely new in the US stock market. I searched for Apple, Microsoft, etc. company stocks but found that there are also some other things like AAPL NE, AAPL MX, etc. What do they mean?

I also like to know how many stock market are there in the US?

Are companies listed in NYSE also listed in Nasdaq or AMEX or other stock exchanges or we must join each market separately to have access to all company stocks?