My wife has taken maternity leave. She is a salaried, tenured public school teacher, but surprisingly the workplace does not offer maternity leave pay. She had a few weeks of sick leave accumulated, and HR paid her for those as if she had been "sick", but the remainder of her maternity leave will be unpaid.

HR sent her an E-mail saying her pay will be stopped, and she must notify them when she returns to work, so they can resume sending pay checks. She planned to return immediately after the break for Christmas and New Years.

My question has two parts: