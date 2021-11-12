My wife has taken maternity leave. She is a salaried, tenured public school teacher, but surprisingly the workplace does not offer maternity leave pay. She had a few weeks of sick leave accumulated, and HR paid her for those as if she had been "sick", but the remainder of her maternity leave will be unpaid.
HR sent her an E-mail saying her pay will be stopped, and she must notify them when she returns to work, so they can resume sending pay checks. She planned to return immediately after the break for Christmas and New Years.
My question has two parts:
In a normal year she would continually receive salary, even for time off for holidays such as one week off at Thanksgiving and two weeks at Christmas or even the month off during the summer. HR said they've stopped payments. Will she earn a salary during those three weeks, which happen to fall inside the time she is taking off for maternity leave?
If the answer to the above is "no salary over those holidays", if she returned to work for the last day before Christmas break, can we say "she's returned to work" to receive those two weeks of Christmas break pay that she'd normally be due?