I'm pretty new to trading and have been paper trading for some time, so I'm not sure about this stuff.

For context, I was messing around and practicing paper trading when I saw that my loss was more than my account balance at one point and immediately sold the shares. What happened after left me with the current question. I linked a screenshot of my account before I sold the shares. So in the case of the screenshot, would I owe that $300 difference with a fixed funds account?

Thanks for any help! -LK

