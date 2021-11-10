Inflation makes my money worth less, but stocks aren't money: They're a product that's worth money. If inflation makes prices rise, then does it follow that inflation will also increase the value of my stocks?
If stocks are products, and inflation makes the price of products go up, then why don't stocks benefit from inflation?
On the whole, averaged across all stocks and smoothing out over recessions, they do.
But shares in individual companies are another matter. The value of the shares in any one company depends on the fortunes of that company, and can go up or down independently of anything else. The effect of inflation can get lost in the noise.