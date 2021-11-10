I invested a year ago 5000 € in a company, listed on the Bulgarian (BG) stock exchange, because I really believed in their home automation products. Today it is doing well and after a capital increase, the company wants to be listed on a new stock exchange, Frankfurt (FRA). Mainly because its biggest market is in Germany.

They are in the process to fill an admission to trading on a regulated market.

I'm not sure I understand exactly what's going to happen and what the impacts are going to be. I understand that it is also interesting for the company because few brokers are active on the BG stock exchange and being listed on FRA would make it possible to be much more liquid, to reach a more varied investor audience. I also understand that the securities will be listed in EUR instead of LV (bulgarian currency)

I don't understand what the impact will be, here is what I think: there is no issuance of new securities, only the securities will be traded on another stock exchange. But ultimately there is no issuance of new titles. I could possibly even ask my broker who takes care of FRA's place to take over my securities from my old broker (who only does BG)

Is it correct ? Thank you in advance for your advice !