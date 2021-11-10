How can I obtain the 6-month, 1-year, and 2-year zero coupon rates from this website (https://www.wsj.com/market-data/bonds/treasuries) using the bootstrapping method?
If bootstrapping is not the best method, would you suggest another one?
Stack Exchange network consists of 178 Q&A communities including Stack Overflow, the largest, most trusted online community for developers to learn, share their knowledge, and build their careers.Visit Stack Exchange
Personal Finance & Money Stack Exchange is a question and answer site for people who want to be financially literate. It only takes a minute to sign up.Sign up to join this community
How can I obtain the 6-month, 1-year, and 2-year zero coupon rates from this website (https://www.wsj.com/market-data/bonds/treasuries) using the bootstrapping method?
If bootstrapping is not the best method, would you suggest another one?