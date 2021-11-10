I read an article from Fox Business (mirror 1, mirror 2) about the proposed change to the State and Local Tax (SALT) deductions:
- Under the latest proposal currently being considered by the House Rules Committee, the [SALT] deduction cap would rise from $10,000 to $72,500 for five years (it would be retroactive to 2021). The measure would then extend the cap through 2031.
- A separate analysis conducted by the Tax Policy Center shows that households earning at least seven figures a year would receive the majority of the benefits. About 25% of the benefits would go to the top 0.1% of U.S. households, which would receive an average tax cut of $145,000, while 57% would benefit the top 1%, which would see an average cut of $33,100.
How can the increase of the SALT deduction cap from 10kUSD to 72.5kUSD yield an average tax cut of $145,000 for households earning at least 1M USD a year?
When I do the maths, assuming an individual earning 2M USD via W2+cap gain+dividends in 2021 in the US state with the highest state taxes (viz., California), I get the following:
- 699,839 USD of federal taxes without SALT, standard or any other type of taxable income deductions.
- 239,921 USD of state taxes.
After deducting 72,500 USD of state taxes from the individual's 2M USD income, 2,000,000-72,500=1,927,500 USD, which will get 673,014 USD of federal taxes. The SALT deductions gave them a tax cut of 699,839 USD - 673,014 USD = 26,825 USD, which has nothing to do with the average tax cut of 145,000 USD that the Fox Business article claims. What did I miss?