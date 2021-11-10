I read an article from Fox Business (mirror 1, mirror 2) about the proposed change to the State and Local Tax (SALT) deductions:

Under the latest proposal currently being considered by the House Rules Committee, the [SALT] deduction cap would rise from $10,000 to $72,500 for five years (it would be retroactive to 2021). The measure would then extend the cap through 2031.

for five years (it would be retroactive to 2021). The measure would then extend the cap through 2031. A separate analysis conducted by the Tax Policy Center shows that households earning at least seven figures a year would receive the majority of the benefits. About 25% of the benefits would go to the top 0.1% of U.S. households, which would receive an average tax cut of $145,000, while 57% would benefit the top 1%, which would see an average cut of $33,100.

How can the increase of the SALT deduction cap from 10kUSD to 72.5kUSD yield an average tax cut of $145,000 for households earning at least 1M USD a year?

When I do the maths, assuming an individual earning 2M USD via W2+cap gain+dividends in 2021 in the US state with the highest state taxes (viz., California), I get the following:

699,839 USD of federal taxes without SALT, standard or any other type of taxable income deductions.

239,921 USD of state taxes.

After deducting 72,500 USD of state taxes from the individual's 2M USD income, 2,000,000-72,500=1,927,500 USD, which will get 673,014 USD of federal taxes. The SALT deductions gave them a tax cut of 699,839 USD - 673,014 USD = 26,825 USD, which has nothing to do with the average tax cut of 145,000 USD that the Fox Business article claims. What did I miss?