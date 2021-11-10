When a company sells all assets to provide shareholders a dividend how do FTD's and shorting impact the net proceeds? If you are aware of the Torchlight Energy Merger with Metamaterials where all of the former TRCH legacy assets are being sold to distribute a dividend to shareholders then you may know there have been 2 main topics of discussion as relates to the dividend amount. (1) How much will the assets be sold for and (2) what happens with outstanding short positions. I am more concerned at this time with (2). There is so much conflicting information so I am seeking answers from someone who understands the process better. Some people are under the impression can cover with cash payment cash but pay no more than the expected dividend amount when announced. Yes or no, why? If and when the shorts cover to close who gets those funds? Some people believe that money is added to the dividend amount but I say it goes to the person they borrowed the shares from? The preferred series a shares of TRCH were sitting idle for about 3 months then in early October were changed to a tradeable ticker (MMTLP); it is an OTC which opened at $0.10, climbed as high as $3.00, but has leveled off to $1.60. Moreover, the shorts are actually shorting this which tells me they are not in fear of having to buy back the shorted shares at any significant price above what they paid originally. Lastly, some are expecting a squeeze as we closer to the expected dividend amount announcement which is slated for no later than 12/28/2021 and bring up OSTK as example. To sum it all up, what can we expect as part of the dividend total from shorts attempting to or failing to cover?