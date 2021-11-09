-1

I am picturing a simple business (specifically a hostel) and I’d like to know if there’s any most convenient way to look for properties available for rent in my area (Berlin) which could have a hostel there.

Improve this question
New contributor
Peter Elbert is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.

Your Answer

Peter Elbert is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.