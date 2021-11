If someone with the F-1(student) or the F-2(Student's dependent) visa is in the US. how can he establish a company in the US?

Can he do it standalone(I mean register a company with his own with no more guys in the company) or he must hire another person as the new company's CEO or other staffs?

Also I like to know should he pay a minimum specified wage to the nec company's CEO or he can just ask a friend to use his name and don't pay him at all?