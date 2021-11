I am looking to build my credit score to have a better chance of qualifying for a home loan. I've seen a few credit building tools out there but am wondering if anyone has used Experian Boost or Extra Credit. If so, what are your major takeaways from using them? And is one better than other? Experian Boost is free but Extra Credit has a few features I thought were interesting, like ID insurance and credit repair discounts for one fee. Is it worth getting one or both of these?