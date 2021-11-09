My grandmother opened for me a PEL. I am going to give a complete description of what is a PEL as it is most probably unknown for money.SE. I am French and the PEL is a saving account that means: "Plan Epargne Logement". Its aim is to save for the next time you will have to finance either:

The buying of your primary house

The construction of your primary house

The buying of terrain for your primary house

Restoration works in your house

She opened it in 2014 just when I had 18 and the age to open one.

Citing France government website:

PEL opened after 1st August 2016 returns a guarantee 1% per year

My PEL, opened before this date, returns a guarantee 2% per year

My PEL, opened before this date, returns a guarantee 2% per year Taxes all above interests are taxed at 30% by the French government. I have earn 655€44 interests since the PEL is opened, after tax deductions

It is mandatory to have periodic payments of at least 45€ per month into your PEL. You can have as many punctual payments as you want. Total amount There is currently 13 950€ in this PEL.

About my financial situation, I am a PhD student in computer science and don't earn a lot each month. I hope I will manage to have a permanent position at the end of my thesis, in two years. I don't need those 14000€ yet and my goal is still, as in 2014, to save until I get a house credit. I discovered in 2019 during Covid-19 that ETF are more efficient than my PEL (and also more risky). From this point I stopped all payments to my PEL except the 50€ I send monthly that are mandatory.

I am currently thinking of closing the PEL and put the 14000€ in ETF, S&P500, Nasdaq 100, Euro Stoxx 50, China and so on, as I am used to since 2 years. I managed to put 11 000€ in ETF and actions (90% ETF, 10% actions) since 2019. It would have gone to my PEL if I would not have discovered the Stocks. My thoughts now are, is it worth closing my PEL?

It is not an obvious question because the 2% interests are guaranteed each year. It could be interesting to get the 92 000€ credit and would be a loss to not get the financial bonus. But I saw S&P500, dividends reinvested gains an overage 6% per year since more than 20 years... I am still young, 24 years old, and that is a big decision for me. Noone in my family or friends can help, that is why I am questioning here :D