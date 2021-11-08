I have vested options that are relatively cheap to buy, but there is no indication that there is a traded underlying security and there is no value listed anywhere on Carta. Since the exercise price doesn't change (right?) and there is no value or even ticker / link to value listed, is there any reason to exercise these options?
Only if they will expire soon, most likely if you leave the company. In which case you'll have to decide if you want to gamble by purchasing shares in a private company they may never become liquid.
Also there can be tax reasons: Your Long Term Capital Gains clock starts when you receive the shares. There's a bit of detail around the technicalities here, so talk to a pro if you're not sure.
In addition to Michael's reasons, a couple more:
- If you exercise when the strike/exercise price is the same as the fair market value (FMV), you won't have to pay alternative minimum tax (AMT).
- If you exercise when the value of the company is under $50 million, and then wait 5 years to sell, you may be able to exclude the entire capital gain via the qualified small business stock (QSBS) deduction.