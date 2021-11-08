1

I'm 35 and I want to start investing for my retirement. My question is, why would you care about volatility if your investment horizon is 30+ years? In order to get a more clear picture of volatility risk, I gathered some data in Python and computed portfolios with varying percentages of risk-free bonds, with a buy and hold of 100k USD initial:

Portfolios of S&P500 and bonds

Portfolios of VGT and bonds

Looking at the graphs, the only reason I could think of is that when you need your money in times of bearish markets, you can lose 30-40% of your capital. But if you can miss the money, and won't need to withdraw it early, why would one care about volatility?

