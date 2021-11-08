0

I currently have a number of series C, non-voting shares (< 1000) in a company that would go public via SPAC on this Monday. Since the price of each unit of SPAC is always price at $10 per unit for the post-money valuation of $4-5B, I wonder how does this impact the price of common shares for early-stage investors? For example, if my cost basis for each share is $18 at post-money valuation of $1.9B, does it mean early-stage investors like me incur a loss of $8 per share? But then doesn't it mean almost all companies going public via SPACs would hurt the late-stage investors?

New contributor
user177196 is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.

Your Answer

user177196 is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.