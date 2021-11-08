I currently have a number of series C, non-voting shares (< 1000) in a company that would go public via SPAC on this Monday. Since the price of each unit of SPAC is always price at $10 per unit for the post-money valuation of $4-5B, I wonder how does this impact the price of common shares for early-stage investors? For example, if my cost basis for each share is $18 at post-money valuation of $1.9B, does it mean early-stage investors like me incur a loss of $8 per share? But then doesn't it mean almost all companies going public via SPACs would hurt the late-stage investors?