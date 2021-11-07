I have had a problem where I use a certain super market and it is invalidating my debit card. By "invalidate" I mean that the card can no longer be used until the bank resets it. This has happened to two different debit cards at the same super market, and the card machines used were different.

The error on the super market receipt was "EPS Response Desc Declined" and "DENIED BY CARD". In both cases the PIN entered was correct and was entered only once.

When I complained to my bank the clerk said it was a code he had never seen. He said the "only" thing he could do was reset the card. That is not a solution for me because I don't want to have to go to the bank to reset my card every time this happens. I need to find out WHY it is happening.

So, the parties involved here are:

Mastercard

Verifone (the card machine maker)

MacKinnons (the super market)

Cambridge Trust Company (the bank)

So, it is pretty evident that nobody here is interested in spending time to figure out what the problem is, or is technically unable to figure out what the problem, so the only way I am going to action is to start suing people, but in that case the question is who to sue first? I have four choices and obviously I don't want to sue somebody who is not at fault, so I want to identify who the guilty party is here.

Note that the card works at all vendors. It is just at this one supermarket that the problem occurs, so right now the supermarket seems to be the logical lawsuit target, but I am all ears for a better analysis.