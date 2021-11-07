I hear a lot lately about how there are X millionaires and Y billionaires in one state or another. How do we know this? Does the government or some private company track it somehow?

To date, I've never been required to disclose my net worth to anyone. Is there some point where banks or brokerages are required to (or volunteer to) disclose account balances to the government?

The only tax laws I have lived under require only that income and realized capital gains be reported. There simply isn't enough there to ascertain net worth.

I'd rather keep my private affairs private, so I'm just wondering are my account balances or net worth somehow being disclosed without my knowledge? Might it be disclosed in the future without my consent if I reach some particular level?