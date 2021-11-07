0

Imagine the following situation.

  • You have a mortgage loan, it has a quite low fixed interest but runs over a couple of decades
  • You have positive experiences over a couple of year with the financial market
  • You have some annual savings

Then,

  • It's possible to reduce the mortgage loan's compound interest by unscheduled payments
  • But maybe it could be a better plan to find some well-educated decision to balance investments between the financial market and loan's unscheduled repayments, but not having too high risk by trying for example finance the repayments from the financial market income.

Is this actually something you could compute in a formula using according some variables as assumptions? Additional consideration is also the inflation rate - with high inflation it might not make sense at all to make the unscheduled repayment.

Improve this question
2
  • surely this relies on your willingness to take risks? Reducing mortgage loan interest by making unscheduled payments is the de facto safe way of hedging against future interest rate rises and debt reduction but market volatility in the financial markets could, on the one hand hand, be significantly beneficial but get it wrong and financial disaster could ensue.... Most money pundits favour reducing mortgage debt by either paying off early or by increasing monthly payments with good reason. I doubt software modelling could provide more accuracy.
    – 24601
    1 hour ago
  • that's the point: with the fixed interest rate, it's really almost zero risk (more or less, still need to assume long term liquidity to pay off the loan) but also at most cost. So with computational simulation I could input different scenarios and evaluate them.
    – J. Doe
    1 hour ago
0

Extra payments on your mortgage, ignoring taxes, are identical to investing in bonds that pay whatever your mortgage loan rate is. If you're in the US, most homeowners these days can't itemize to deduct their mortgage interest so you can usually ignore taxes but you could account for the additional tax benefit as well if you're in the minority.

While your mortgage rate is undoubtedly low historically, it is almost certainly higher than what you'll get for investing in bonds of a similar level of risk. And almost certainly less than what you'd expect to gain investing in stocks.

Assuming you have an asset allocation that puts some of your money in bonds and some in stocks, you'd likely get a higher yield by putting your bond money toward your mortgage. So if your intention would be to hold, say, 20% bonds and 80% stocks, it would be reasonable to use the 80% for stocks and the 20% for mortgage payments.

Improve this answer

Your Answer

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Not the answer you're looking for? Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.