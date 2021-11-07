Imagine the following situation.
- You have a mortgage loan, it has a quite low fixed interest but runs over a couple of decades
- You have positive experiences over a couple of year with the financial market
- You have some annual savings
Then,
- It's possible to reduce the mortgage loan's compound interest by unscheduled payments
- But maybe it could be a better plan to find some well-educated decision to balance investments between the financial market and loan's unscheduled repayments, but not having too high risk by trying for example finance the repayments from the financial market income.
Is this actually something you could compute in a formula using according some variables as assumptions?