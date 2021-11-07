Extra payments on your mortgage, ignoring taxes, are identical to investing in bonds that pay whatever your mortgage loan rate is. If you're in the US, most homeowners these days can't itemize to deduct their mortgage interest so you can usually ignore taxes but you could account for the additional tax benefit as well if you're in the minority.

While your mortgage rate is undoubtedly low historically, it is almost certainly higher than what you'll get for investing in bonds of a similar level of risk. And almost certainly less than what you'd expect to gain investing in stocks.

Assuming you have an asset allocation that puts some of your money in bonds and some in stocks, you'd likely get a higher yield by putting your bond money toward your mortgage. So if your intention would be to hold, say, 20% bonds and 80% stocks, it would be reasonable to use the 80% for stocks and the 20% for mortgage payments.