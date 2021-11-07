After 7 years in my profession, I'm finally in a high paying position. I was reminded recently that I needed to be "accumulating wealth", which got me to reading articles. One of the things that came up multiple times was Roth IRAs. Ok, so I looked into it. Lo and behold, I saw that once you make over $125k, what you can contribute starts to go down. Then at $140k, it stops altogether?! I find myself have suddenly leapfrogged into the low end of that bracket.

After searching for information about the "why" of it, I found something that said that at this point, Roth IRA may not be the best idea. Say wha...?

After I get my debts paid off and some emergency funds squared away, and buy a house, I'll be able to put > $3k per month to whatever money-growing ventures.

So, what am I to be looking into at this point? Most of what I've read seems to be centered around sub-$100k or so incomes and "makes less sense" for incomes starting to get above that. I don't want to do something less than ideal, but I'm finding it hard to find specifics.