Are there any laws about the businesses that mandates them to pay at least a minimum specified wage to their employees?

I mean something like: A CEO should at least has $5k/month, or an engineer should paid more than $3k per month.

Also in addition to my previous question, I like to know if there is any law against hiring people for specific positions? For example a company can not hire a person with no academic certification as a CEO/CTO/engineer/etc.

If non of them is correct, does it mean that a company can hire a person with any knowledge/experience to work on any position of that company and pay him/her as much as both agreed and satisfied?

PS: I am completely speaking about non-governmental companies.