0

I was looking at apartments in Boston, MA and found one that I liked. 2 bedrooms 1 bathroom. I was going to move with my partner and one other friend. My partner and I would share a room.

I was told by the person who owns the condo that having 3 people living in the place would not work with the condo association.

A quick search online brought up the Department of Housing and Urban Development's "two-people-per-bedroom" policy. I'm not sure if the condo association's rules and this policy conflict.

I don't think having 2 people per bedroom is unreasonable - especially in this circumstance. Is there anything I can say or do?

Improve this question
New contributor
NoobsWeStand is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.

Your Answer

NoobsWeStand is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.