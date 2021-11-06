I was looking at apartments in Boston, MA and found one that I liked. 2 bedrooms 1 bathroom. I was going to move with my partner and one other friend. My partner and I would share a room.

I was told by the person who owns the condo that having 3 people living in the place would not work with the condo association.

A quick search online brought up the Department of Housing and Urban Development's "two-people-per-bedroom" policy. I'm not sure if the condo association's rules and this policy conflict.

I don't think having 2 people per bedroom is unreasonable - especially in this circumstance. Is there anything I can say or do?