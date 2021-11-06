I read the following passages on investopedia:

"Every company has a hierarchical structure of rights for the three main classes of securities that companies issue: bonds, preferred stock, and common stock. In other words, there’s a pecking order of rights."

That was my understanding as well. Then I read the following passages:

“The priority of each class of security is best understood by looking at what happens when a company goes bankrupt. You may think that as a common shareholder with an ownership stake in the company, you would be first in line to receive a portion of the company’s assets if it went bankrupt. In reality, common shareholders are at the bottom of the corporate food chain when a company liquidates. During insolvency proceedings, the creditors are the first to have their outstanding debts paid from the company’s assets.” “The bondholders are the next priority followed by preferred shareholders and, finally, the common shareholders. This hierarchy is determined by what’s called “absolute priority,” the rules used in bankruptcies to decide which portion of the payment will be received by which participants.”

Source: https://www.investopedia.com/investing/know-your-shareholder-rights/

If I'm understanding this correctly, this article is proposing the following order for getting paid:

Creditors Bondholders Preferred stock shareholders Common stock shareholders

I don't understand what the difference is between a creditor and bondholder. Can someone explain how they are different?