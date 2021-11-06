I have been watching webinars on butterfly spreads and in addition trading butterflies for about 6 months. Buying a butterfly is easy but exiting a position is rather hard. I have noticed even if my sell price is way below the mid/mark price it still never sells. I get worried about the assignment so once it doesn't fill then I exit one leg at a time, which normally results in a loss. I am drawn to butterflies due to their risk reward ratios but exiting a position has been a problem. Any idea what can I do fix this issue?

Thanks John