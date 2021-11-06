0

I am a retail customer of several banks. By chance I saw that all banks offer XML files for download. They call it Camt format (camt.052 to camt.056).

I find the banks web UIs very confusing and so I am looking for a way to export all the data and display it locally with better software.

After a long web search, I think that this Camt format is only for business customers. It is recommended to open these XML files with Microsoft Dynamics NAV, a software for professional use. I did not find any consumer software for macOS with Camt format support.

How can I export data from 3 or more banks and display them aggregated locally? An overview of multiple banking institutions and accounts? For example, I want to see all account balances (and total across all accounts) and performance of retirement funds.

