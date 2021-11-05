I understand that all real estate transactions are public knowledge. As far as displaying the value of my new home, how much it was purchased for, or if we took out a load or bought it in cash, I can understand why the real estate market would need that info for buyers' and sellers' protection. However, how can I make sure that my new address is not easily searchable if someone just typed my full name and the city I live in into Google Search or something like that? Is there a way to prevent that from happening?

I just don't want possible psychopaths to be able to find my name, and then easily find where my family and I live. Like I said I don't care about the land info and purchase price. I just don't want my name associated with it publicly.

I already removed myself from the Whitepages' and some other "find people" websites. I just don't think that excludes these home purchases.

Does anyone have any advice?

I know I can open an LLC and put the purchase of the home under the LLC to protect my name but we are too far into this home purchase right now. Is there any other solution?