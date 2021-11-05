0

Regarding Capital Gains Tax in U.S.:

I am retired, and my only income is what I think is called "passive", e.g. RMDs, dividends, interest, and realized capital gains. My understanding is that if my ("regular"? "ordinary"?) income is under about $40K, I can then take long-term capital gains at a zero tax rate. Is that generally correct?

Some notes:

  • With regard to my brokerage accounts, pretty much all of my dividends and interest are reinvested.

  • If I understand correctly, absent any realized capital gains (long or short), my ("regular"? "ordinary"?) income then consists of my RMDs, interest generated from savings accounts, and any/all "qualified" dividends even if automatically reinvested.

  • My question, for simplicity's sake, ignores any loss harvesting in the same year.

Improve this question

Your Answer

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.