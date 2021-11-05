0

I am looking for the conditions to start trading ETFs such as SPX and TQQQ. While trying to do it with an interactive brokers account, it tells me that I have 2 options,

  1. Be an institutional investor (Which I am not)
  2. Have at least 200k$ so they let me invest in ETFs (Which also restricts me)

What options are valid to try to open an investment account where I can trade ETFs without needing to comply with those conditions.

Investor Profile: European investor, with no social security number in the US, planning to invest around 5000$

  • I suspect it's not a bar on trading ETFs, but a bar on trading leveraged ETFs.
    – TripeHound
    38 mins ago

