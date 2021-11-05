I use the fintech Revolut for international transactions living in France with income in GBP from the UK which needs to be converted to EUR. Money paid in to the account (personal, basic account) does not incur any fees and transfers from the account in EUR to another EUR account such as my French bank account do not incur fees either. The transfer is usually completed in seconds.

I note that Revolut has a facility in Australia for personal, business and company requirements and if it follows the same form at my EUR account, it is super easy to set up using your smartphone.

The link to sign up fo an account with Revolut is here

Disclaimer: I have no professional association with Revolut other than as a customer and long standing happy user.

There may be other fintechs vying for business in Australia of course worthy of exploration and I would suggest that using a fintech to send money in AUD or any other currency for that matter overseas is the cheapest and best way forward.